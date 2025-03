“cancer that could kill soccer”

"Worse than before"

"It was never easy. I can say that it's worse now than before," explained Collina in an interview on Sky, also in view of the hostility on social networks. The introduction of modern technology into soccer - such as the introduction of the video assistant - is an improvement. Of course, there is room for further improvement, said Collina, who was voted the world's best referee of the year six times in a row around the turn of the millennium.