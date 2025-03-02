Europe threatened by US fiasco
Military expert Reisner: “We have no pants on”
Markus Reisner, army officer and historian, has warned of a return to dark times. For him, the current situation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. U-turn clearly shows "that we are back in the 19th century" ...
"Whoever is able to produce more military power sets the tone". We in Europe, he said on Saturday's Radio Midday Journal, are "still in a state of shock and have not really understood what has just happened".
Reisner used the tale of the emperor's new clothes: for years, Europeans have been told: "You're not wearing any pants." The Europeans had denied this until now, said the security expert. "At the Munich Security Conference, the USA held up a mirror to us and we saw: We really don't have any pants on."
In view of the fact that US President Donald Trump is not willing to continue supporting Ukraine without any accompanying "deals", the colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces is faced with the question: "Are we prepared to compensate for what the USA has done so far or not?"
The economic, industrial and armaments technology potential is certainly there in Europe, "but the question is whether there is also the political will to realize this potential." Because that would mean "that a lot of money would have to be spent, which is not available in the tight state budgets."
A major war would cost even more
For three years now, "a process has been underway within the EU in which no decision has yet been reached." However, Reisner reminded us that it would cost even more if a war were to break out in Europe.
"It must be clear to us that the world is currently undergoing massive change," Reisner said, addressing the obvious but often still denied. "And many states are now using this to assert power in a very tough way," he said, referring to Russia, but also China in its increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan. "These events can be described as historic - and nobody knows how it will end."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.