Crisis summit in London
Europe decides its own future today
Where do we go from here? Against the backdrop of the latest political change of course in the USA and growing uncertainty about the future of the transatlantic alliance, a European summit on Ukraine will take place in London on Sunday. NATO chief Mark Rutte is defending himself against the disintegration of his alliance in the run-up to the meeting.
At the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, around a dozen European heads of state and government are expected to attend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who has already arrived in London, will also be there.
Following a meeting between Selensky and Starmer on Saturday evening, he is to be received by the British King Charles III on Sunday. According to Starmer's office, the summit is intended to underpin European support for "securing a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.
The meeting will also address the need for greater European cooperation on defense in the face of increasing uncertainty over future US support.
Following the unprecedented scandal in the White House, NATO Secretary General Rutte has advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to repair his relationship with US President Donald Trump.
"I think Selenskyj should find a way to restore his relationship with President Trump, that is important for the future," said Rutte in an interview with the BBC.
NATO chief puts US escalation into perspective
Rutte described the argument in the Oval Office of the White House during Zelensky's visit to Washington as "unfortunate". He has since spoken to the Ukrainian president twice on the phone.
The Dutchman Rutte, who like Selenskyj will be attending the Ukraine summit, took pains to dispel doubts about the USA's intentions: "I know for a fact that the US government is extremely committed to ensuring that Ukraine achieves lasting peace. We have to work together on this and the Europeans will have a role to play."
