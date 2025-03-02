Residents resigned: “Nobody leaves the house”

More than ten kilometers of traffic jam on the freeway

Road operator Asfinag activated block clearance in the construction zone on the A10 from the early hours of the morning. As a result, there were quickly traffic jams more than ten kilometers long, especially in the southbound direction. There were also major delays on the alternative routes. "We knew that Carnival Saturday would be a major challenge. But at least things went a little better than last year," says Golling's mayor Martin Dietrich (SPÖ). The Tennengau municipalities once again closed their side streets to vacation traffic on Saturday and a security service monitored the driving bans. Dietrich: "So we can all get through it halfway."