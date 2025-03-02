Traffic jam around the A10
Residents resigned: “Nobody leaves the house”
Vacations start in Bavaria, lots of traffic jams on Salzburg's roads! Drivers once again needed a lot of time and patience around the tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10).
In the meantime, people have come to terms with it." Christoph Ratzer from Kuchl is resigned - and yet he speaks from the soul of countless residents of the Tennengau village. On Saturday, the traffic jam-plagued communities around the tunnel construction site on the Tauernautobahn (A10) once again experienced major delays.
This was because the vacations were starting in Bavaria and tens of thousands of holidaymakers were making their way to the ski resorts in their cars. And to avoid the traffic jams on the highway, many drivers chose to take the main roads through Hallein, Kuchl and Golling. "From midday onwards, no Tennengauer would voluntarily leave their house," says Ratzer.
More than ten kilometers of traffic jam on the freeway
Road operator Asfinag activated block clearance in the construction zone on the A10 from the early hours of the morning. As a result, there were quickly traffic jams more than ten kilometers long, especially in the southbound direction. There were also major delays on the alternative routes. "We knew that Carnival Saturday would be a major challenge. But at least things went a little better than last year," says Golling's mayor Martin Dietrich (SPÖ). The Tennengau municipalities once again closed their side streets to vacation traffic on Saturday and a security service monitored the driving bans. Dietrich: "So we can all get through it halfway."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
