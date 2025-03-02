More female trolleybus drivers: “Women drive more sensitively”

Only eight percent of the Salzburg trolleybus workforce is female. This is set to change. To mark International Women's Day, Ladies Day is being held for the second time on March 7 at the Remise in Alpenstraße to make the job of driving a trolleybus more appealing to women. The "Krone" met two female drivers for an interview. It quickly became clear that both Fehria Soylu and Rojin Amin are more than satisfied. "It's a really well-paid job," says Soylu, who draws attention to a problem faced by many women. "Many women's jobs are very poorly paid." She herself came from the retail sector and has been driving a trolleybus since May 2024.