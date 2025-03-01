"Time is running out"
Talks falter: Hamas with new hostage video
With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza war, the Islamist Hamas has released another hostage video. The video on the Telegram channel of the Hamas military wing entitled "Time is running out" shows, among others, the brother of Iair Horn, who was released from hostage-taking two weeks ago.
The video was recorded before Horn's release and shows him and his brother Eitan crying in each other's arms. "Get everyone out and don't separate families," was written under the video. "Don't destroy all our lives." It can be assumed that the video was made under duress by the hostage-takers. In Israel, videos of this kind are classified as psychological terror by Hamas.
The Israeli government must agree to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, demanded Eitan Horn in the video. "Enough with the war." The first phase of the three-stage agreement expires on Saturday.
Hamas rejects an extension of the first phase sought by Israel. It is demanding to continue with the second phase, which provides for a definitive end to the war. However, Israel insists on the war goal of the complete destruction of the terrorist organization Hamas.
The ceasefire came into force on January 19 after around 15 months of war. "The parties must spare no effort to prevent this deal from failing," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres according to a UN statement in New York.
The agreement between Israel and the Islamist Hamas stipulates that the ceasefire can continue as long as talks on the next phase are held. As arduous as the negotiations on the first phase were, the next steps are likely to be even more difficult.
