"Krone" commentary
Praise for Austria’s anti-Trumps!
Expectations of the new Austrian government are, not unjustifiably, low. The bull-necked elderly lawyer and deputy mayor from Wiener Neustadt as Federal Chancellor, next to him the always nervous-looking mayor of Traiskirchen as Vice-Chancellor. Yes, what is that supposed to be?
Anything better than what we are currently seeing on the world political stage. How we would like to do without what reached its climax on Friday: the exchange of blows between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Selensky in the White House - we have never had to experience anything like it before.
A nasty exchange of words between the American President and his Vice President J. D. Vance, who provoked the Ukrainian President to the point of blood. The latter got involved. There are already rumors that this was an ambush by the Trump people for the Ukrainian. You have to keep that in mind: The US president and his vice-president are lashing out foul-mouthed at the president of the country attacked by Vladimir Putin on an open stage. While they flatter the warmonger and mass murderer Putin. It is no longer sheriffs who rule, but corrupt cowboys.
The Austrians are also turning away in horror from these events. They are turning away from such politicians.
Let's look at the positive side of our new head of state: the unglamorous Mr. Stocker surrounded by an equally unglamorous group of ministers. That can be a really good thing in such turbulent times, in times when diplomacy, restraint and constructive interaction with others seem to have been completely abandoned.
Kudos to our anti-Trumps! Leave us here in Austria alone with Trump, Vance and all these would-be epigones around the world who are trying to bend the world to their will by blustering loudly and showing a lack of character and manners.
May these anti-Trumps guide our country in calm, safe waters in troubled times.
