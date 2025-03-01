Praise for Austria’s anti-Trumps!

A nasty exchange of words between the American President and his Vice President J. D. Vance, who provoked the Ukrainian President to the point of blood. The latter got involved. There are already rumors that this was an ambush by the Trump people for the Ukrainian. You have to keep that in mind: The US president and his vice-president are lashing out foul-mouthed at the president of the country attacked by Vladimir Putin on an open stage. While they flatter the warmonger and mass murderer Putin. It is no longer sheriffs who rule, but corrupt cowboys.