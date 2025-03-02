The word of God: A priest as a ventriloquist

The church bells will have long since faded away today, and the festively decorated town center will be filled with cheerful laughter and an exuberant carnival atmosphere when the new vicar Christian Poschenrieder makes his grand entrance in Waidhofen an der Ybbs today at 1.30 pm in front of the church, right next to the weather house! "Curious faces, children in colorful costumes, a few skeptical senior citizens - everyone is already looking forward to the pastor proclaiming God's word in an unusual way," says the ever-active town archivist Karl Piaty.