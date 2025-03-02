Today's performance
The word of God: A priest as a ventriloquist
God's word in a ventriloquist's voice! Pastor Poschenrieder from Waidhofen an der Ybbs and his not-so-mute fish Ichtys bring holy humor to carnival Sunday!
The church bells will have long since faded away today, and the festively decorated town center will be filled with cheerful laughter and an exuberant carnival atmosphere when the new vicar Christian Poschenrieder makes his grand entrance in Waidhofen an der Ybbs today at 1.30 pm in front of the church, right next to the weather house! "Curious faces, children in colorful costumes, a few skeptical senior citizens - everyone is already looking forward to the pastor proclaiming God's word in an unusual way," says the ever-active town archivist Karl Piaty.
"Pious duo" on the stage
Pastor Christian Poschenrieder will take to the small stage with the real star of the afternoon, Ichtys, a cheeky stuffed fish with a mischievous grin. A ventriloquist in priest's robes! When Ichtys speaks the first words in his slightly croaky voice, the audience is captivated.
The carnival doughnut story
And it could sound something like this: "Well, Father, I don't understand. Why are there doughnuts on Shrove Sunday but no fish sandwiches? Is this a conspiracy by the bakers' guild?" Poschenrieder's answer as he leans forward slightly - his face remains serious, but his eyes sparkle. "My dear Ichtys, you know that carnival is a time of joy - and doughnuts are just that!
Half humor, half sermon
It's an unusual conversation, half humor, half sermon,' smiles Piaty, who has already been able to listen to the gentleman's voice in advance. In between, the pastor smuggles in little messages - about charity, about the power of laughter, about a church that can preach not only with a raised index finger, but also with a wink.
Unforgettable performance
After 20 minutes, every performance ended with applause and satisfied faces. An elderly gentleman once murmured: "Well, there wouldn't have been anything like this before. But it's actually not bad at all." Piaty is calling out to all the faithful: "This will certainly be a very unique performance, as Pope Francis received 100 comedy representatives just last year and called for more humor in the church!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
