Trump’s son vulgarly insults Selenskyj
US President Donald Trump insists on his position after the rift with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyi. He does not want to resume talks immediately and expects a message of peace. Meanwhile, Trump's son Donald Jr. shared a picture with vulgar insults on the X platform.
The little shit should listen. Selenskyj is a dwarf with claims is written on the picture that Donald Jr. shared on Friday. The graphic shows the Ukrainian president in conversation with Donald Trump and US Vice President Vance, who are taking a defensive stance. "Where's my money?" Selenskyj asks with his arms crossed. "Nailed it", wrote the president's son, which roughly translates as "to the point".
Malice from Trump supporters
His followers posted further disparaging comments underneath, such as criticizing US President Donald Trump for the fact that Zelensky did not wear a suit during the conversation. The little man Selenskyj has been made even smaller today, the comments read. At last, the USA would be in first place - in contrast to the government under Biden.
You can see Trump Junior's post here.
Critics wrote, among other things, that the entire Trump family should move to Russia and that the son probably loves Putin.
Trump: "Wants a ceasefire"
Following the scandal in front of the eyes of the world's population, both US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Selensky insisted on their positions. Selensky insisted on security guarantees for a possible peace agreement with Russia, for example, which the Republican rejects. "This was not a man who wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he wants to end the bloodshed. I want a ceasefire now," Trump said.
Selenskyj tried to explain his position. A raw materials agreement alone would not be enough to start peace negotiations with Russia. Trump had linked US aid to such an agreement, which would guarantee access to Ukrainian raw materials. Following the dispute, however, there is no corresponding agreement.
The Ukrainian head of government is receiving broad support from his allies in Europe. "Today it has become clear that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. Reactions from Austria included Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Schallenberg shared a tweet from the Foreign Ministry in which Russia is described as an aggressor. We stand by Ukraine, it says.
Kickl: "Europe in a dead end"
Kickl sees things differently. The "unconditional support" for Ukraine is a "dead end" for Europe. Trump had made it clear to Zelensky that things would not continue as before, he wrote on the X platform on Friday.
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Green Party leader Werner Kogler were among those who posted about the scandal. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen shared Meinl-Reisinger's post, while the future Chancellor, Christian Stocker, shared the Foreign Ministry's post.
NATO: Selenskyj must repair relationship
Following the unprecedented scandal in the White House, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has advised the Ukrainian President to repair his relationship with Trump. "I think Zelenskyi should find a way to repair his relationship with President Trump, that is important for the future," said Rutte in an interview with the BBC. Selensky had previously thanked the USA once again for its support.
Rutte described the argument in the Oval Office of the White House during Zelenskyi's visit to Washington as "unfortunate". He has since spoken to the Ukrainian president twice on the phone.
"I thank President (Donald) Trump, Congress for its bipartisan support, and the American people," Selenskyj wrote on the X platform. The Ukrainians had always appreciated this support, especially during the three years of the Russian invasion.
