Trump’s son vulgarly insults Selenskyj

Trump: "Wants a ceasefire"

Following the scandal in front of the eyes of the world's population, both US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Selensky insisted on their positions. Selensky insisted on security guarantees for a possible peace agreement with Russia, for example, which the Republican rejects. "This was not a man who wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he wants to end the bloodshed. I want a ceasefire now," Trump said.