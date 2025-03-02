Re-entry into the church begins on the internet

The aim of the campaign is to make it as easy as possible to return to the bosom of the church. The first option, which was created on the initiative of Bishop Alois Schwarz, is remarkably simple: with just a few clicks in an online form, those who want to return to the faith can take the first step - fill in the form, send it off and then receive contact from a helpful member of the diocese. "We want to pave the way for all those who have distanced themselves from our community," explains Bishop Schwarz.