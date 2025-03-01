Trump’s hatred was not directed at Selensky, but at Europe

Anyone who has ever been to one of Donald Trump's so-called "press pool sprays" in the small Oval Office knows that the scene with chaotically shouting and jostling journalists is an imposition for any "guest of state" due to the hectic pace and supposed spontaneity. If the US President then discards his role as host and instead insults and belittles, the guest would have to get up and leave. Selenskyj could not, he remained seated, tried to resist and went down. Trump's Vice President J.D. Vance gave the eager pit bull terrier and bit/yelped from the side. You know from schoolyard brawls: Some pipsqueak kicks on the side of the superior attackers in the majority.