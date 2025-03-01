A shower of medals
Gold and bronze! ÖSV girls celebrate twice
The shower of medals at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio continues for Austria! After Leonie Zegg and Matthias Fernsebner had already won silver and bronze in the super-Gs on Saturday, they won gold and bronze for the first time in the women's combined team event in the afternoon.
The title went to Viktoria Bürgler from Salzburg and Natalie Falch from Tyrol. Bürgler had finished 13th in the super-G and therefore actually fell short of her expectations. However, this result proved to be a blessing in disguise for the combined.
The reason: the increasingly softer slope. Falch still found reasonably good conditions, set the eighth best time and carved her way to gold - the first for the ÖSV at the championships in northern Italy. The duo had already competed in the combined team event at the Junior World Championships last year. Back then, they were beaten by Switzerland and took silver.
The top result was rounded off by Emilia Herzgsell from Salzburg, who was not in the squad, and Elena Riederer from Lower Austria, who skied the duo from 15th place in the slalom to bronze in a heart-stopping final. Bürgler/Falch finished just 0.03 seconds ahead of the second-placed Swedes Backlund/Landstroem, with Herzgsell/Riederer just a tenth behind.
Extremely close margins
Super-G vice world champion Leonie Zegg and her Tyrolean partner Maja Waroschitz were 27 hundredths behind at the finish - which was enough for sixth place. Team Austria One with Victoria Olivier and Leonie Raich came ninth (+0.44).
No medals for the boys
Austria came away empty-handed in the boys' event. Matthias Fernsebner - who had won bronze in the downhill and super-G - and Florian Neumayer were the only pairing to finish in tenth place. In the end, they were 1.46 seconds behind the victorious French pairing of Chaix/Skabar.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
