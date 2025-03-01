Carnival vacations in Bavaria cause traffic jams

Block clearance in front of tunnels

Because there were traffic jams and obstructions. The main route affected in Tyrol was the Fernpass route (B179), where traffic was processed in blocks at the Füssen border tunnel and progress was slow as far as Reutte. By 7.30 a.m. there was already talk of a 40-minute delay. And the trend was rising. As a result, there were also block processing at times at the Lermooser Tunnel.