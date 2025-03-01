Vorteilswelt
Traffic jams and dosages

Carnival vacations in Bavaria cause traffic jams

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 11:40

The start of the carnival vacations in Bavaria, the end of the vacations in other German federal states as well as in parts of the Netherlands and Poland: this has also been noticeable on domestic roads, especially in western Austria, since the early hours of Saturday morning.

0 Kommentare

Even in the early hours of the morning, heavy tourist traffic, especially from Bavaria, dominated the traffic news in the country. The carnival vacations, also known as the spring break, are now on the agenda there. Many of our northern neighbors are heading to the ski resorts or already to the south. A lot of patience is a must!

Block clearance in front of tunnels
Because there were traffic jams and obstructions. The main route affected in Tyrol was the Fernpass route (B179), where traffic was processed in blocks at the Füssen border tunnel and progress was slow as far as Reutte. By 7.30 a.m. there was already talk of a 40-minute delay. And the trend was rising. As a result, there were also block processing at times at the Lermooser Tunnel.

At the Kufstein/Kiefersfelden border crossing (A93/A12), there were repeated waiting times of around thirty minutes on the Bavarian side, according to the ÖAMTC. On the Tiroler Bundesstraße (B171), a metered traffic light at the northern entrance to Kufstein ensures that the urban area is not completely congested.

There was also a lot of tourist traffic in the Zillertal. Vehicles were also processed in blocks at the Brettfall Tunnel.

Obstructions also in Salzburg and Vorarlberg
In Salzburg, the roadworks area between Golling and Werfen had already become a bottleneck on Saturday morning; here, too, there were blockages and, especially in the south, there were long delays with traffic jams of up to ten kilometers.

In Vorarlberg, there was gridlock on the Arlberg expressway (S16) between Bludenz and Dalaas in the direction of Innsbruck.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
