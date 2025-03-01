ÖSV girl celebrates World Championship silver medal in super-G

Course had to be shortened again

And she was proved right. Like the downhill, the super-G could not be run on the original course due to the rainfall of the previous days. "There was a chance to ski from the top of the slope," explained ÖSV Junior Director Harry Kirchmair, who saw the Swiss silver medal winner in the downhill, Jasmin Mathis, set a top time on the slope with number five, relegating Kitzbühel's Valentina Rings-Wanner, who was leading at the time, to second place by 0.65 seconds.

A time that neither Viktoria Bürgler from Salzburg (+0.92) nor Victoria Olivier from Vorarlberg (+0.73) could match. "Unfortunately, Vici got too sharp once in the upper section," Kirchmair analyzed. Top times for both of them in the final section, in which they were able to catch up significantly with Mathis, were not enough. Both missed the jump into the top 3.