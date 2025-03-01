“Had to explain to my kids what “almost” means”

While Raphael Haaser is bursting with self-confidence and was right on the money at his career highlight to date in Saalbach, others had to lick their wounds. For Manuel Feller, for example. After finishing fourth in the World Championship slalom, he spoke of the "biggest defeat of his career", bitterly disappointed and medal-less as he fled home. "It was hard to get over the first few days. It was really painful, we don't need to go on about it - but there are far worse things than failing in a ski race," said Feller, who did nothing physically for three days and put his skis in the corner for a week. Because: "I've also had more difficult phases in my career - for example, when I woke up in the morning and thought to myself that I had to go skiing and not that I was allowed to."