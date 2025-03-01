Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Interview after scandal

Zelensky does not want to apologize to Trump

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 01:41

After an unprecedented meeting, including being kicked out of the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to apologize to US President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview. The scandal in Washington (see video above) sent shockwaves around the world.

0 Kommentare

Selenskyj explained in the interview that his appearance in the White House was "not good", but that he would not apologize to Trump. In response to a corresponding question, he replied: "No. I respect the president and I respect the American people (...) and I think we have to be very open and very honest." He also said in the interview that the USA was "helping us to survive".

Ukraine does not want to lose the USA as a partner, but he would like Trump to be more on Ukraine's side, according to Selenskyj. Without the support of the United States, it would be "difficult", but "we must not lose". If there was only a dictated peace, Putin would "come back tomorrow".

Selenskyj in his interview with Fox News after the scandal in the White House (Bild: Jose Luis Magana)
Selenskyj in his interview with Fox News after the scandal in the White House
(Bild: Jose Luis Magana)

"He wants to come back immediately. But that's not possible for me"
In his first public appearance after the scandal, Trump ruled out an immediate resumption of talks. "He wants to come back immediately. But I can't do that," said Trump. Shortly after Zelensky was kicked out of the White House, Trump had said: "Come back when you're ready for peace."

Trump made his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida late on Friday afternoon local time. It remained to be seen whether he would be willing to talk to the Ukrainian again in the coming days. "This was not a man who wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he wants to end the bloodshed," he said before taking off. If Ukraine did not give in, then Ukraine would have to continue fighting alone, he warned again.

Trump traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after the meeting in Washington (Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)
Trump traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after the meeting in Washington
(Bild: AFP/ROBERTO SCHMIDT)

Trump and Vance demanded gratitude
The break-off of the meeting was preceded by an unprecedented exchange of blows in front of the cameras. Trump repeatedly interrupted Selenskyj while the Ukrainian president tried to say something. Trump loudly showered Zelensky with vehement accusations: "You are putting the lives of millions of people at risk. You are risking a third world war."

Trump and his Vice President Vance repeatedly called on Selensky to be grateful for US help in the fight against Russia. She demanded that he change his attitude and behave respectfully. "If you didn't have our military equipment, the war would have been over in two weeks," Trump said, referring among other things to the war of aggression against Ukraine launched by Russia in 2022.

Trump finally ended the exchange with the words "I think we've seen enough" and, looking at the press present in the room: "This is going to be great television, I can tell you that."

Selensky thanks the US people
The originally planned signing of a raw materials agreement did not take place, and a planned appearance by Zelensky at the Washington think tank Hudson Institute was also canceled after the scandal, as was a visit by Zelensky to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the US capital. Selenskyj finally turned to the American people via the short message service X. "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit." He also thanked Trump, Congress and the American people. "Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working on exactly that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf