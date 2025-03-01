Interview after scandal
Zelensky does not want to apologize to Trump
After an unprecedented meeting, including being kicked out of the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to apologize to US President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview. The scandal in Washington (see video above) sent shockwaves around the world.
Selenskyj explained in the interview that his appearance in the White House was "not good", but that he would not apologize to Trump. In response to a corresponding question, he replied: "No. I respect the president and I respect the American people (...) and I think we have to be very open and very honest." He also said in the interview that the USA was "helping us to survive".
Ukraine does not want to lose the USA as a partner, but he would like Trump to be more on Ukraine's side, according to Selenskyj. Without the support of the United States, it would be "difficult", but "we must not lose". If there was only a dictated peace, Putin would "come back tomorrow".
"He wants to come back immediately. But that's not possible for me"
In his first public appearance after the scandal, Trump ruled out an immediate resumption of talks. "He wants to come back immediately. But I can't do that," said Trump. Shortly after Zelensky was kicked out of the White House, Trump had said: "Come back when you're ready for peace."
Trump made his way to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida late on Friday afternoon local time. It remained to be seen whether he would be willing to talk to the Ukrainian again in the coming days. "This was not a man who wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he wants to end the bloodshed," he said before taking off. If Ukraine did not give in, then Ukraine would have to continue fighting alone, he warned again.
Trump and Vance demanded gratitude
The break-off of the meeting was preceded by an unprecedented exchange of blows in front of the cameras. Trump repeatedly interrupted Selenskyj while the Ukrainian president tried to say something. Trump loudly showered Zelensky with vehement accusations: "You are putting the lives of millions of people at risk. You are risking a third world war."
Trump and his Vice President Vance repeatedly called on Selensky to be grateful for US help in the fight against Russia. She demanded that he change his attitude and behave respectfully. "If you didn't have our military equipment, the war would have been over in two weeks," Trump said, referring among other things to the war of aggression against Ukraine launched by Russia in 2022.
Trump finally ended the exchange with the words "I think we've seen enough" and, looking at the press present in the room: "This is going to be great television, I can tell you that."
Selensky thanks the US people
The originally planned signing of a raw materials agreement did not take place, and a planned appearance by Zelensky at the Washington think tank Hudson Institute was also canceled after the scandal, as was a visit by Zelensky to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the US capital. Selenskyj finally turned to the American people via the short message service X. "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit." He also thanked Trump, Congress and the American people. "Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working on exactly that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
