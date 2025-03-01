Zelensky does not want to apologize to Trump

Selensky thanks the US people

The originally planned signing of a raw materials agreement did not take place, and a planned appearance by Zelensky at the Washington think tank Hudson Institute was also canceled after the scandal, as was a visit by Zelensky to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the US capital. Selenskyj finally turned to the American people via the short message service X. "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit." He also thanked Trump, Congress and the American people. "Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working on exactly that."