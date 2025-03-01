The republic of the seven secretaries

The coming potentially five-year government period is divided into two parts: Two years of austerity, three years of investment and relief. If the first succeeds, the second becomes possible. If the first fails, everything fails. Yet there is so much in the small print of the thick government program that, if brought to life, could get the country back on the road again. We don't even dare to believe in the fast lane. This reads like a clear commitment to Austria as an industrial location.