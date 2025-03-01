"Krone" commentary
The republic of the seven secretaries
The future federal government has a starting advantage that should not be underestimated: expectations are so low after the past childish party negotiations that any success, however small, will come as a positive surprise.
The three party leaders would have time for planning and coordination, and three state secretaries would be on hand.
In the major economic and social affairs ministries, the party's own little helpers with nice titles will be added. In the sensitive ministries of the interior and finance, supporters and overseers are added in mirror image. The republic of secretaries. The seven can show whether they deserve the additional title of "glorious" or "dwarves".
The coming potentially five-year government period is divided into two parts: Two years of austerity, three years of investment and relief. If the first succeeds, the second becomes possible. If the first fails, everything fails. Yet there is so much in the small print of the thick government program that, if brought to life, could get the country back on the road again. We don't even dare to believe in the fast lane. This reads like a clear commitment to Austria as an industrial location.
Does this also mean restraint in the one or other wage agreement, dear social partners? Or real de-bureaucratization in the now required moral, sanctity and colorfulness tests for companies? That would be incredibly helpful for the economy, enabling economic activity and growth and thus further government successes. It is to be hoped that the fact that part of the cold progression is now being collected by the state will remain the exception.
The fact that non-wage labor costs are to fall in the second government phase and art purchases, for example, are to be tax-privileged would be good for the labor and art markets. But to be honest: a lot will depend on the global, European and German economy, and the three from the Ballhaus and Minoritenplatz petrol station are also passengers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
