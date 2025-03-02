Debut EP is out now
Jacob Elias: “Personal touch is very important”
Jacob Elias from Salzburg is the big local starter in streaming heaven. On his debut EP "Wachstumsschmerzen", the 22-year-old sings about love and the fears of growing up. The youngster doesn't want to sound too smooth.
Jacob Elias has landed a hit with his first published song, not least via Ö3: "Situationship" by the 22-year-old from Salzburg has been streamed 1.6 million times and viewed 650,000 times on YouTube to date, according to Sony Music. On Wednesday evening, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist presented his first EP at a showcase. Even though the songs were created in collaboration, Elias states in the APA interview: "The personal touch is very important."
From the flute to Falco
The musical career of the newcomer from Gries im Pinzgau began with the recorder. "Quite early on", as he says, he switched to the drums. He played his first gig at the age of eight with his siblings' band. By this time, he also had a guitar. Piano lessons were added at the age of ten. In 2019, Elias impressed the jury at a "Falco Goes To School" competition with a song he had written himself. Then the first hit followed in quick succession.
"Situationship" was followed by "wiederliebst", both songs are part of the EP "Wachstumsschmerz". Elias is honest about his expectations: "It's a pressure situation because the first single was by far the most successful so far. You know the one-hit wonder phenomenon, of course you're afraid of falling into it. But the songs are strong," says the musician with conviction. He backs this up with a short solo performance on the keys. The current single "Hals über Kopf" is once again about love. "Musicians tend to write love songs," smiles Elias. "But there are also other topics that are important. They also need to be addressed - especially now, with the way things are going in politics."
Keeping childhood alive
For example, the title track "Wachstumsschmerz" deals with getting older, the transition to independence and moving to the big city. "I had to learn to cook first," jokes Elias during the performance. On a more serious note in the APA interview: "Growing up is not without its fears. You were just ten and suddenly you're 20. It happens so quickly. It's really crazy. I think many people know this feeling." The singer has one tip: "It's important to retain a small part of your childhood as you get older."
Jacob Elias learned a lot during various songwriting sessions: "In the beginning, it was a struggle to be creative with others. I had to assert myself a little first. In the meantime, I've had lots of sessions with different people - and they've long known that Jacob sits down at the piano and tries things out. Or plays a synth sound. I often come into the studio with ideas that we then work on." Because you should hear the personal touch - and you do.
A personal touch is important
You could describe his work to date as "Ö3 pop with ambition". Elias nods in agreement: "That's really important to me, the songs shouldn't be too smooth. They should have recognition value, but also rough edges." He wants to keep working on this, because even though he is completely satisfied with his EP, he is "not quite where he wants to be yet".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
