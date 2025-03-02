Jacob Elias: “Personal touch is very important”

"Situationship" was followed by "wiederliebst", both songs are part of the EP "Wachstumsschmerz". Elias is honest about his expectations: "It's a pressure situation because the first single was by far the most successful so far. You know the one-hit wonder phenomenon, of course you're afraid of falling into it. But the songs are strong," says the musician with conviction. He backs this up with a short solo performance on the keys. The current single "Hals über Kopf" is once again about love. "Musicians tend to write love songs," smiles Elias. "But there are also other topics that are important. They also need to be addressed - especially now, with the way things are going in politics."