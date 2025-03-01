Less junk, more choice at Vienna’s markets

The city also has a say in the range of goods on offer. Vienna also wants to have a say in the transfer of stalls in future. An "anti-wasabi nuts measure" is intended to promote a diverse range of products. The search for new stallholders is underway. There are also a few other changes. The Mazzuco market in Seestadt will change from a "trial market" to a permanent weekly market. In addition, there will no longer be a winter break at the weekly markets. The amendment will be reviewed from Monday.