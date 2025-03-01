City takes measures
Less junk, more choice at Vienna’s markets
Vienna's markets are popular, but there is a lack of variety. The city wants to change this and is cracking down. With the amendment to the market regulations, souvenir stalls are now banned. This means more food is needed.
Vienna's markets are an integral part of city life and should offer a wide variety of fresh food, regional specialties and international delicacies. They should! Because this is no longer the case, especially at the Naschmarkt, the city's largest and best-known food market.
There used to be a huge selection of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, spices and specialties here. That was once the case. There are now six large souvenir stalls. In between, lots of dried fruit and wasabi nuts. The local and gastronomic scene dominates.
More specialties through "anti-wasabi measure"
City councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and local councillor Marcus Ornig (Neos) now want to change this. They presented the amendment to the market regulations at the Brunnenmarkt in Ottakring. In a nutshell: In future, souvenirs may no longer be sold at Vienna's markets. This regulation is to be implemented with a 3-year transition period to strengthen the "core business" of the markets.
The city also has a say in the range of goods on offer. Vienna also wants to have a say in the transfer of stalls in future. An "anti-wasabi nuts measure" is intended to promote a diverse range of products. The search for new stallholders is underway. There are also a few other changes. The Mazzuco market in Seestadt will change from a "trial market" to a permanent weekly market. In addition, there will no longer be a winter break at the weekly markets. The amendment will be reviewed from Monday.
In addition to more fruit and vegetables at the markets, Sima, as the longest-serving member of the city government, now also has to take care of the powerful finance department of Peter Hanke (SPÖ), who is still a city councillor. But only for a few days until the next municipal council meeting on March 7. Finance Director Christoph Maschek will then take over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
