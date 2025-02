Driver was driving too fast and crashed into a train

The Gols and Podersdorf am See volunteer fire departments were alerted to a "traffic accident with a trapped person". Fortunately, this did not prove to be the case when the Florianis arrived at the scene of the accident, a level crossing between the two communities. The man had been able to leave the car involved in the accident, but was injured and was taken by ambulance to Frauenkirchen. "The man was traveling too fast and, according to his own statements, was unable to stop in time," said the police.