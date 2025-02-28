Almost every day, he would have had to drive past the scene of his son's death on the Westautobahn near Vorchdorf. That was too much for the almost 50-year-old man from Traunviertel. The taxi driver had to go on sick leave and lost his job. Last Tuesday, the family sat in the courtroom in Wels as the death of Maximilian (19) was dealt with legally, and the 47-year-old drunk driver - they had known each other personally beforehand - was sentenced to 18 months' partial imprisonment (not legally binding). It was obvious how hard the loss had hit the family and that the parents - they are separated and there are patchwork families - and their four siblings were still a long way from returning to normal life.