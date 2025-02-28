Soldier killed relatives of his ex: life imprisonment

Defendant: child not shot on purpose

The German had made a comprehensive statement about the crimes in court. According to the verdict, the man shot four people close to his then wife in two houses in Lower Saxony on the night of March 1, 2024: the woman's 30-year-old new partner, his 55-year-old mother and his wife's 33-year-old best friend, who was holding their three-year-old daughter in her arms under a blanket. The man testified in court that he had not shot the child on purpose, but that he had not seen the girl under the blanket.