Greens are satisfied, but not with everything
The Greens are generally positive about the new government. Party leader Werner Kogler welcomed the black-red-pink cooperation, especially in view of what had been threatened in the meantime - namely a blue-black coalition. However, he is angry about the climate issue.
"I sincerely wish the government all the best," emphasized Kogler at a press conference on Friday. However, there is also a "firm intention to critically accompany the government". There are major shortcomings, particularly in the climate area and the budgetary measures located there. They want to play a constructive role in two-thirds issues.
The ÖVP's turnaround deserves special recognition. He highlighted the second compulsory kindergarten year, the planned basic child protection scheme and the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office as the new head of the public prosecutor's offices as particularly positive. A pro-European and cosmopolitan approach can now also be expected in the decisive question of how Austria presents itself in Europe. Although the ÖVP had recently lost its balance in this respect, he was confident that the pro-European approach would prevail with the new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS).
Praise for Marterbauer
Kogler also welcomes the designated Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ). For the Greens, too, it was clear that savings had to be made. However, there is a danger "that we will trample the delicate economic plant if we cut too much and too quickly in the wrong places". We therefore need to make savings where there is no damage to the economy. "I am very pleased that in Markus Marterbauer we have a finance minister who is at least as strict about this."
Criticism of environmental measures
Naturally, the government's climate and environmental plans are viewed critically. According to Kogler, it is a "gigantic blunder" not to take action on environmentally harmful subsidies. And if the climate bonus is permanently abolished, the CO2 tax would be a "sheer tax increase".
Leonore Gewessler, who is still Environment Minister, also criticized the fact that the VAT exemption for solar power plants is to be abolished while tax privileges for foreign freight forwarders are to be retained. "And a highway tunnel is being concreted through the Lobau National Park." In the area of environmental and climate protection, there are only a few good ideas for embellishment in the program. "25 years ago you could have got away with it, but today it's not enough."
Outgoing Justice Minister Alma Zadic also announced a constructive opposition role for the Greens. For example, she is "genuinely" pleased about the planned federal public prosecutor's office. However, the judiciary should not be cut back in the future. And the government should also immediately put into practice what it has written into its program for the future. "What is actually stopping them from presenting themselves to Parliament in a hearing?"
