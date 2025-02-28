Greens are satisfied, but not with everything

Praise for Marterbauer

Kogler also welcomes the designated Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ). For the Greens, too, it was clear that savings had to be made. However, there is a danger "that we will trample the delicate economic plant if we cut too much and too quickly in the wrong places". We therefore need to make savings where there is no damage to the economy. "I am very pleased that in Markus Marterbauer we have a finance minister who is at least as strict about this."