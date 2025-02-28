Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rover on board

Probe to search for ice at the moon’s south pole

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:25

On Wednesday, NASA sent several instruments to search for water on the moon. The "Athena" probe from the company Intuitive Machines lifted off on board a "Falcon 9" rocket from SpaceX. It is to land at the South Pole and search for water ice with the help of drilling and a drone.

0 Kommentare

"Athena" will be on its way for around a week and will land on Mons Mouton mountain in the south polar region of the moon on March 6 at the earliest. The mission is then scheduled to last around ten days. The unmanned lander is 4.3 meters high and has a diameter of 1.6 meters. It is intended to help find raw materials and water on the Earth's satellite.

Drill, bouncer and rover on board
Among other things, "Athena" has a drill that can penetrate up to one meter below the lunar surface and a mass spectrometer that can detect volatile substances.

The launch of "Athena" on board a SpaceX rocket (Bild: AFP/Gregg Newton)
The launch of "Athena" on board a SpaceX rocket
(Bild: AFP/Gregg Newton)

In addition, "Grace" is a small device that virtually hops over the moon in short flights. It will take detailed images of the surface and explore craters. "Athena" also has two rovers in its luggage that will roll over the moon: "Mapp" and the very small, only two-wheeled "Yaoki".

Company achieves first commercial moon landing in 2024
Last year, Intuitive Machines, based in Houston, Texas, achieved the first commercial moon landing in space history with its lander "Odysseus".

The "Athena" probe "Athena" (pictured) has two rovers in its luggage that are to roll over the moon. (Bild: AFP/Intuitive Machines, LLC)
The "Athena" probe "Athena" (pictured) has two rovers in its luggage that are to roll over the moon.
(Bild: AFP/Intuitive Machines, LLC)

With "Odysseus", a US device landed on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. During touchdown, however, the unmanned lander tipped over and became tilted. However, data could still be collected.

Landings on the moon are very challenging
Moon landings are considered to be technically extremely challenging - and often go wrong. Nevertheless, there are currently many attempts worldwide. Just a few weeks ago, two more landers were launched from the USA to Earth's satellite.

The "Blue Ghost" lander from US company Firefly Aerospace is due to arrive on Sunday, while the "Resilience" lander from Japanese start-up ispace is due to arrive in a few months' time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf