Burglars struck twice in one night

Possibly juvenile perpetrators

The perpetrators - one of whom is said to have worn a white cap - did not want to leave without any loot after all. "They took a few e-cigarettes. But I'll have to take a closer look at the cameras to see if anything else is missing," says Taubner. The hard-working tobacconist had spent four hours tidying up after the break-in so that he could open his store at 6 a.m. on the dot. "The police assume that it was teenagers," Taubner was told that night.