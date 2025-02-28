On the road to Olympic revenge with an import from Japan

Japanese national coach

The 38-year-old Japanese swimmer won several medals as an active synchronized swimmer at the 2005 and 2007 World Championships and was head coach of the Japanese national team from 2021 to 2024. The triplets are fully motivated: "She believes in us and has big goals, just like us. The language will certainly not be a problem. Not with English anyway and we work a lot with body language in our sport. Takako is also doing an intensive German course. It won't be easy, but it will work."