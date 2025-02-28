Here is the reason
Don’t panic if your salary is not yet in your account!
It's the last day of the month but you still haven't received your salary? Don't worry, it's not necessarily your employer's fault - there's a completely different reason. The European Central Bank had "technical problems".
Many people were astonished in the morning - even though it was the last day of the month and the weekend was just around the corner, their well-earned salary was still missing from their account. However, before complaining angrily to your employer for not paying on time, you should wait a little longer.
Payments should still arrive on Friday
Erste Bank reassures its customers in online banking with a note: domestic transfers were received one day late. The bank assures that all outstanding transfers will still be processed during the course of Friday. Pension payments were also affected. In order not to overload the channels, please refrain from calling.
Problems with two ECB settlement systems
A malfunction in the European Payment System is to blame for the delay. Two important settlement systems were already affected on Thursday - problems occurred with the Target 2 (T2) platform for large payments and T2S for securities transfers. In the evening, it was reported that both systems were working properly again.
The problems at the European Central Bank (ECB) were not due to a hacker attack, but to a technical error. There had been no "malicious attack". According to the ECB, communication with the network was disrupted. Some graphical interfaces on the settlement system were no longer accessible. Participants were advised to resend all messages to which they had received rejections at a later date.
