Because of price tourism
Cheers: beer deposit increased in border region
A higher bottle deposit has been in force in Austria since the first of February - since then, you get seven euros back for an empty crate of beer in this country. In Germany it is only 3.10 euros. Some "deposit tourists" in the border region have apparently taken advantage of this. But this is now a thing of the past.
German retailers have now reacted and also increased the deposit for Austrian beer. Our neighbors now also have to pay a seven euro deposit for a crate of beer. According to a report in the "Passauer Neue Presse" newspaper, the regulation applies to Austrian beer brands in the Bavarian border region.
Previously 3.90 euros "profit"
Previously, it was possible for "border crossers" to buy beer across the border in Germany and then return it in Austria - and thus "pocket" 3.90 euros per returned crate. Of course, this game was at the expense of the breweries and beverage producers.
Small-scale "deposit tourism" with the big neighbor
A "Krone" report in neighboring Bavaria recently showed that although "deposit tourism" is an issue, it has not (yet) been practiced on a large scale. Matthias Schnaitl, Managing Director of the Schnaitl brewery in Gundertshausen, had the right beer smell: "The conclusion is that the German market will follow suit, meaning that the German bottle deposit will be increased."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.