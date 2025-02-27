Awards
Great joy for the “Apprentices of the Year”
The winners in six categories were chosen from 26,000 votes. There were 44 candidates to choose from - Andreas Paduretu won the race for "Apprentice of the Year".
The event honored the region's most outstanding apprentices and provided a platform to recognize their achievements and commitment. For the first time, a winner from the Information and Consulting (IC) sector was named Apprentice of the Year. "We've never had this before because there are relatively few apprentices in this area compared to the other sectors, which I really like," said Christoph Doboczky, Head of the Talent Academy.
Apprentices achieve great things
"We organize this competition to show the apprentices that they are important. We want them to see what opportunities there are to make it big, because they are doing great things!"
These are the winners:
In the divisions:
- Trade and crafts: Jana-Lena Auer
- Trade: Antonia Kofler
- Industry: Paul Rainer
- Tourism and leisure industry: Carina Weratschnig
- Transportation and traffic: Alina Woschitz
- Information and Consulting: Andreas Paduretu
The apprentices were able to qualify by winning the provincial competition or achieving a place on the podium at the national apprentice competition.
Overall, the evening in the Casineum Velden was a sign of the appreciation of apprenticeship training in Carinthia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.