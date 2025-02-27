Vorteilswelt
Great joy for the “Apprentices of the Year”

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 21:55

The winners in six categories were chosen from 26,000 votes. There were 44 candidates to choose from - Andreas Paduretu won the race for "Apprentice of the Year".

The event honored the region's most outstanding apprentices and provided a platform to recognize their achievements and commitment. For the first time, a winner from the Information and Consulting (IC) sector was named Apprentice of the Year. "We've never had this before because there are relatively few apprentices in this area compared to the other sectors, which I really like," said Christoph Doboczky, Head of the Talent Academy.

Apprentices achieve great things
"We organize this competition to show the apprentices that they are important. We want them to see what opportunities there are to make it big, because they are doing great things!"

These are the winners:

In the divisions:

  • Trade and crafts: Jana-Lena Auer
  • Trade: Antonia Kofler
  • Industry: Paul Rainer
  • Tourism and leisure industry: Carina Weratschnig
  • Transportation and traffic: Alina Woschitz
  • Information and Consulting: Andreas Paduretu

The apprentices were able to qualify by winning the provincial competition or achieving a place on the podium at the national apprentice competition.

Overall, the evening in the Casineum Velden was a sign of the appreciation of apprenticeship training in Carinthia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
