No receipt up to €35
Zuckerl puts an end to the paper economy
It is a small measure in the turquoise-red-pink government program - and yet one that has been fought over for decades and in various constellations: The "Zuckerl" puts an end to paperwork and abolishes the obligation to provide receipts, at least in part.
We've all been there: a coffee here, a few little things there, a souvenir there - and your trouser, jacket and wallet pockets are overflowing with useless paper. Until now, retailers and restaurants have had to issue receipts for even the smallest amounts. This is now a thing of the past.
In future, receipts will only be obligatory for amounts over 35 euros, below which it will be sufficient from a company's point of view to prove sales using a cash register. In future, a printout will only be issued at the consumer's request, even for small amounts. In addition, a digital receipt will be introduced as an alternative to the receipt - the system has already been in place at Rewe brands such as Billa, Penny & Co. since fall 2024.
Always an issue, never a solution ...
There have already been exceptions in the past, for example for turnover limits below 30,000 euros or the so-called "cold hand rule" for outdoor sales (e.g. at markets). However, no government has yet been able to agree on a general exemption up to a certain amount, despite many calls from the business community.
Most recently, in August 2023, the ÖVP and the Greens pointed out that they wanted to put an end to the paperwork economy, but the proposed limit at the time was 30 euros. The responsible Ministry of Finance under Magnus Brunner stated at the time that they "would like to digitize the distribution of receipts as far as possible and are examining the proposal with experts to this end". Since then, nothing has happened.
Unsurprisingly, the Chamber of Commerce and the trade association are positive about the measure: "This will eliminate a lot of unnecessary paperwork," comments Rainer Trefelik, industry spokesperson at the WKO. Kurt Egger (ÖVP), head of the Wirtschaftsbund, sees this as an "important success that relieves companies and reduces bureaucracy".
These are not the only steps that are causing a jubilant mood, especially in the retail sector: among other things, the opening hours for vending machine stores and self-service stores are to be extended, kiosks and sausage stands are to be exempt from taking back deposits and no smoking bans are to be imposed in restaurants. The following applies to all measures: start date still open ...
