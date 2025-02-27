67th Opera Ball
Experience the glamorous ball night in the live ticker
All waltz! For the 67th time, the Vienna State Opera will be transformed into the breathtaking parquet of what is probably the most spectacular society event of the year! Immerse yourself in the glittering opera ball night full of elegance, celebrities and unforgettable moments - and experience the spectacle up close with krone.at's live ticker!
The most important facts in a nutshell:
- The 67th Opera Ball is all about the Waltz King Johann Strauss - on the occasion of his 200th birthday, his music dominates the opening.
- But an era is coming to an end: Richard Lugner (†91) will only be represented symbolically in his box. Instead of Hollywood glamor, street artist and DJ Alec Monopoly is sitting there this time.
- Leni Klum as the glamor factor: it was unusually quiet in the run-up to the event. No big star guest show, no media staging. A few celebrity guests nevertheless leaked out, including Leni Klum, Candice Swanepoel, Ed Westwick, Franziska Knuppe & Bruce Darnell.
- But the opening shines with great voices: Nadine Sierra, Juan Diego Flórez, Maria Nazarova and Daniel Jenz. Almost everything revolves around Strauss - only Flórez sings "Bella Enamorada" as an exception.
The most important events in the live ticker:
Tickets (surcharge of 35 euros per ticket) and consumption at the ball (ten percent surcharge on catering sales) will once again support "Austria helps Austria". "This will raise a handsome six-figure sum," said opera director Bogdan Roščic in advance.
