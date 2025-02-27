USA/Russia: Round in Istanbul without result

In 2018, the USA closed the Russian Consulate General in Seattle during Trump's first term of office and expelled 60 diplomats. This was in response to the poison attack on the Russian ex-agent Sergei Skripal in the UK. Moscow responded in mirror image with the expulsion of 60 US representatives. Further expulsions of Russian diplomats from the USA followed in 2022 and 2023 due to the war of aggression against Ukraine.