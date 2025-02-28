Olympic heroine about to return to her old love

World Championships in Rio de Janeiro

After all, that's where her sporting future lies if she wants to compete in the beach sprint at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. "That's much more exciting. The sea appeals to me much more," says Lobnig. Although the discipline is Olympic, the federation is not (yet) holding its own World Cup series this year. The World Championships will not take place until the fall in Rio de Janeiro. Lobnig will be competing in the regatta series organized by her boat builder "Filippi" in Italy - where there is €20,000 in prize money for overall victory.