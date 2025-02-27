Terror and actionism: this is what the danger situation looks like

Austria remains on the second-highest terror alert level, which makes strict security precautions necessary. Also on the day of the Opera Ball. But it is not only the threat of terrorism that is keeping the emergency services on their toes: two demonstration marches and a stand-up rally are planned. The police also fear actionist incidents - but they are prepared. Explosive detection dogs, the defusing service and plainclothes and uniformed officers are on duty to nip any danger in the bud.