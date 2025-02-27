Opera ball guests worried
Terror and actionism: this is what the danger situation looks like
While the Vienna State Opera will once again shine in the splendor of the world-famous Opera Ball on Thursday evening, there is a high level of alert behind the scenes. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) confirms a non-concrete but heightened risk situation during an inspection of the opera house. Hundreds of police officers will provide security.
Austria remains on the second-highest terror alert level, which makes strict security precautions necessary. Also on the day of the Opera Ball. But it is not only the threat of terrorism that is keeping the emergency services on their toes: two demonstration marches and a stand-up rally are planned. The police also fear actionist incidents - but they are prepared. Explosive detection dogs, the defusing service and plainclothes and uniformed officers are on duty to nip any danger in the bud.
Many people are now worried
"A lot of people are now worried," explains Manfred Lenz, security expert at the State Opera, about the current risk situation. To allay fears, the company is working closely with the police. Interior Minister Karner emphasized the "close and intensive cooperation" with the State Opera and expressed his thanks to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Cobra special unit.
Emergency services hopeful
"These are protests from the left-left, communist side against those who afford the ball, against those who support the ball, against social injustices or the like", explained the Vienna Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl. However, the police remain calm: "We are hopeful that nothing will happen," said Christian Hackl, police commander.
The Opera Ball is a mega event not only because of the more than 5000 guests, but above all because of the high-ranking celebrities. Among others, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) are expected to attend. No wonder the State Opera has been under round-the-clock surveillance since the beginning of the week. Who or what enters the State Opera is closely monitored, emphasizes Klaus Schachner, Head of Operations of the Vienna Police.
But it is not only the Opera Ball that is being closely monitored. "There are many events and balls throughout the country during carnival," explains Interior Minister Karner. The security authorities ensure that all events are held safely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
