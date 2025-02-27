Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

No lighthouses, but proper policies

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 11:50

The government program is in place - 151 days after the National Council elections. Hooray? Yay? "Good things come to those who wait"?

0 Kommentare

What did we expect? After the elections, many Austrians hoped for a blue chancellor and a new policy and were disappointed because Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen did not give election winner Herbert Kickl the mandate to form a government.

Many then hoped for a new kind of three-party government of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS with a number of so-called "lighthouses", with major projects that would lead the Republic into a bright future.

After the sweet dreams seemed to have been shattered once and for all at the beginning of January, the blue dreams were revived. But Herbert Kickl was not satisfied with lighthouses; he raised his own expectations and those of his potential coalition partner to lofty heights that no one could climb.

This was followed by great disillusionment. There is no longer any talk of beacons of light, only of light at the end of the tunnel. The coalition, which seemed to be history once and for all, is now actually on the doorstep - even if behind the door the NEOS with their members' survey on Sunday and the SPÖ with their internal party power struggle still have some potential for this government to collapse before it is sworn in.

Let's assume, however, that this turquoise/black-red-pink government will actually be sworn in on Rose Monday. "Do the right thing now" has become its sober motto.

A sober view: The country is not expecting any beacons of light from this government. It will certainly not manage to "do the right thing now" in all areas. But we must hope that this government, born out of necessity, will at least succeed in doing the right thing in many respects. No shining beacons - but at least the light must not go out in our country. Expectations are low, but the demand is clear: the government must make proper policies for the country, for the Austrians.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf