No lighthouses, but proper policies

A sober view: The country is not expecting any beacons of light from this government. It will certainly not manage to "do the right thing now" in all areas. But we must hope that this government, born out of necessity, will at least succeed in doing the right thing in many respects. No shining beacons - but at least the light must not go out in our country. Expectations are low, but the demand is clear: the government must make proper policies for the country, for the Austrians.