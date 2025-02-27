World Championships start with weather chaos and postponements

ÖSV head of juniors remains calm

In the next step, the start was moved to 11 a.m. and the medals will now be awarded in a sprint downhill consisting of two runs. "There are only two turns, the course is now almost completely flat," says ÖSV Junior Director Harald Kirchmair. "We are adapting to the new situation, are positive and are going full throttle. The situation is the same for everyone."