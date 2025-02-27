Sprint downhill awaits
World Championships start with weather chaos and postponements
The 44th Alpine Junior World Championships in Tarvisio, Italy, are not getting off to a good start. After the second downhill training session had to be canceled on Wednesday due to the weather, the medal decisions in the men's and women's races planned for today are threatening to turn into a farce.
After the first training runs for the men and women were able to take place as planned on Tuesday, the weather no longer cooperated on Wednesday. The second test runs fell victim to the bad weather. It had snowed in the upper part of the course and rained further down.
Thursday then became chaotic. First the start times were moved back an hour (10 a.m.), then the decision was made to start the races from the super-G start 135 meters below instead of the original start.
ÖSV head of juniors remains calm
In the next step, the start was moved to 11 a.m. and the medals will now be awarded in a sprint downhill consisting of two runs. "There are only two turns, the course is now almost completely flat," says ÖSV Junior Director Harald Kirchmair. "We are adapting to the new situation, are positive and are going full throttle. The situation is the same for everyone."
