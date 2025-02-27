Three-party coalition fixed
First government of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is in place!
The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have agreed on a three-party coalition at the second attempt. This was announced by the parties shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The government program will be presented in parliament at 11 am.
The party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, Christian Stocker, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, have agreed on a work program for a joint government.
Tightening and easing planned
The roadmap will be presented at a press conference at 11 am. The plan is to consolidate the budget over seven years, and there will also be significant tightening of asylum law and relief for tenants (see points below).
"Consensus, cooperation and confidence"
In the more than 200-page program entitled: "Doing the right thing now. For Austria", emphasizes the "consensus and pragmatism" on which the agreement is based. The greatest progress for Austria has always come from "consensus, cooperation and confidence".
Reference is also made to the failed negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ: "While others refuse to cooperate and shirk their responsibilities, we are establishing consensus and the ability to act." Now it is not about party political interests, but "about all of us, about Austria, about nine million people in our country".
- Tough measures have been announced in the area of asylum. Family reunification is to be temporarily halted "immediately" and a headscarf ban for minors is also on the agenda.
- The budget is to be consolidated in line with EU fiscal rules, with the aim of preventing an excessive deficit procedure. A double budget and a new federal financial framework are also to be adopted quickly.
- The program also includes measures in tenancy law, such as increasing the minimum duration of fixed-term tenancy agreements to five years.
- The development plan for the Austrian Armed Forces will be maintained, as will the participation of Sky Shield.
- The ORF contribution is not to be increased until 2029.
- A healthy snack is to be provided free of charge in childcare facilities.
- Women's hygiene and contraceptive products are to be exempt from VAT.
Question of ministerial posts unresolved
The question of who will hold which ministerial post is likely to remainunresolvedfor the time being. The ministerial posts must first be decided within the party in the coming days. The parties will refer the nominations to their respective committees.
Inauguration date as early as Monday?
Next Monday is still considered a possible date for the inauguration of the new federal government. The prerequisite for this is that the party committees give the green light for the coalition pact. The NEOS have to overcome the biggest hurdle within the party, as the final decision for the Pinks will be made at a general meeting on Sunday. A two-thirds majority is required for the coalition agreement to be accepted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
