Lead, arsenic, chromium ...
Warning about heavy metals in clay masks
Cosmetic clay masks are intended to remove sebum and impurities from the skin. A drying, cleansing and slightly antibacterial effect appears to be scientifically proven. (Almost) none of them are recommended.
A "natural" product is not automatically low in harmful substances. The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) tested 25 clay masks and came to the conclusion: "22 products contain so many heavy metals that we cannot recommend them."
For the test, 25 commercially available products were examined for the heavy metals arsenic, antimony, lead, cadmium, chromium, nickel and mercury.
The facts
- Clay is extracted from loess soil and is rich in substances such as magnesium, calcium, iron, silicic acid and copper. Even if clay masks remain on the skin for a relatively short time, they should be free of substances that are harmful to health and the environment.
- Cosmetics must not contain any heavy metals. Exceptions are products in which heavy metal residues are technically unavoidable. This includes alumina masks. However, the guideline values applicable to such products could be complied with if care is taken.
Seven masks did not perform satisfactorily
- Only three good products can be recommended. 15 clay masks scored less well and seven unsatisfactorily.
- Not a single clay mask in the test was free from heavy metals. Even in the two top-rated products, the Liberating Peeling Mask from Dermasel and the Anti-Stress Mask Healing Clay with Golden Chamomile from Luvos, small amounts of arsenic and lead or chromium and nickel were found, but in such low concentrations that they did not pose a health risk. Both masks were among the cheapest in the test.
- The Even Complexion White Clay Mask from Bi Care, the cheapest product tested, also scored well. However, the orientation value for arsenic is exceeded in this clay, according to the VKI.
Lead, arsenic and chromium
- Lead was the most objectionable, with 22 products exceeding the guideline value. Arsenic (19 exceedances) and chromium (12) were also frequently found.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
