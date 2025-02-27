Celebrities shine at the Opera Ball in Salzburg gowns

This year, a very special creation will make its grand entrance: "The dress, which consists of a bodysuit and a skirt, took around 100 hours to make. Three of us worked on it," says Mayer. The golden-brown creation required a delicate touch.

One meter of French lace costs 600 euros

30 meters of ostrich feathers were sewn onto the skirt in panels. The body is made of French haute couture lace with sequins. One meter costs around 600 euros. "The fit of the bodysuit was challenging. We needed around six fittings," says Mayer about the creation process. The gown was finished in around three months. It cost the customer a five-figure sum - incidentally, she is the wife of an international film distribution manager.