Mega cutbacks in the USA
Musk: “Ebola prevention accidentally cut”
According to tech billionaire Elon Musk, Ebola prevention fell victim to the US government's radical austerity measures unintentionally and for a short time.
During a meeting with US President Donald Trump and his cabinet, Musk explained that there had been "inadvertent" cuts to the US development aid agency USAID - but they had been reinstated "immediately" and there had been "no interruption".
Ebola is a viral disease that is often fatal and occurs particularly in tropical parts of Africa. Rapid medical intervention and vaccination, as well as research into vaccines, are crucial to containing outbreaks.
Musk cited the incident as an example to defend the radical austerity measures. He seemed amused by the temporary suspension of Ebola prevention - he laughed. "We're not going to be perfect," said the tech billionaire. With such large savings, mistakes were inevitable, but these would be "quickly corrected", he assured.
Critics: Trump administration is making indiscriminate cuts
US President Donald Trump's administration is pushing ahead with a comprehensive restructuring of the state apparatus, which is hitting USAID particularly hard. Around 1600 jobs are to be cut at the agency in the USA. Trump had already frozen its funds for an internal review in January.
Critics accuse the government and Musk of proceeding without a clear plan and eliminating funds indiscriminately. There is no well thought-out strategy behind the cuts, but rather a hectic implementation of cuts without consideration for long-term consequences - and not just at the development agency.
USAID is one of the largest development organizations in the world and coordinates numerous aid projects - from combating AIDS to reconstruction in war zones. There is growing concern in the affected countries that the loss of this support could plunge tens of thousands of people into existential hardship.
