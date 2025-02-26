Lando Norris tops after power failure in the desert

Teenager Antonelli fastest in the morning

The 40-year-old record champion from England was unable to finish higher than 13th in the final standings. Hamilton was just under one and a half seconds behind the leader and just under a second behind his Monegasque team-mate. In the morning, Russell's new and just 18-year-old team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli had topped the results list after the first laps and hours of testing. The Italian had relegated the New Zealand Red Bull rider Liam Lawson to second place, with Alexander Albon in the Williams in third.