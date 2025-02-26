Testing in Bahrain
Lando Norris tops after power failure in the desert
Lando Norris did not let a power cut stop him and beat world champion Max Verstappen in the first test of strength before the Formula 1 season opener.
The Briton set the fastest lap on Wednesday at the start of three days of testing on the circuit in the Sakhir desert. The 25-year-old runner-up relegated his British compatriot George Russell to second place.
The 27-year-old was 0.157 seconds slower in the new Mercedes than Norris in the new McLaren. Verstappen, who, like Norris and Russell, was on the afternoon and therefore also affected by a power failure at the track, finished third on the day's standings.
The defending champion and four-time world champion was 0.244 seconds off first place in the Red Bull. Fourth place went to Charles Leclerc (0.448), who took over the new Ferrari from his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton after the lunch break.
Teenager Antonelli fastest in the morning
The 40-year-old record champion from England was unable to finish higher than 13th in the final standings. Hamilton was just under one and a half seconds behind the leader and just under a second behind his Monegasque team-mate. In the morning, Russell's new and just 18-year-old team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli had topped the results list after the first laps and hours of testing. The Italian had relegated the New Zealand Red Bull rider Liam Lawson to second place, with Alexander Albon in the Williams in third.
However, times and placings on the test days are only of very limited significance. The teams and drivers complete different programs. In addition, the conditions change over the course of the day, although it was cooler than expected overall. The season starts on March 16 with the Bahrain GP and runs for a total of 24 Grand Prix races. As the rules have hardly changed and the teams are building heavily on last season's models, a closely contested race for the championship is expected.
