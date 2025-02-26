Bad news! Klagenfurt is heading for bankruptcy

Appointment with the head of the state on March 20

A budget is probably not feasible before the summer, when a double budget is to be adopted. The Consolidation Advisory Board will talk to the parties on Friday, the next meeting with Governor Peter Kaiser will not take place until March 20. Funding must be renegotiated, otherwise the first provincial capital will go bankrupt. This is because the revenue share from the federal government to Klagenfurt is decreasing every year, while the city's transfer payments to the state are nevertheless increasing.