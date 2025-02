“Cross-country skiing was actually too strenuous for Mika”

Red-white-red cross-country skiers have had nothing to celebrate at the Nordic World Ski Championships for a long time. Since the flood of precious metals in Ramsau in 1999, there has been a low tide on the cross-country ski trail. Most recently, it was a man from Ramsau who raised hopes: Mika Vermeulen, who was not even born when Austria won its last World Championship medal in cross-country skiing.