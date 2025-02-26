No tax money, only loans: state defends plan

High maintenance costs for 75 bridges, six galleries, three tunnels

The necessary funds would not come from the state budget "and therefore not from tax revenue", but would be financed by means of loans. "These will then be repaid by the GmbH through toll revenues. Investments as well as current and future high maintenance costs are also financed in this way." The Fernpassstraße GmbH is responsible for this and will start work in March. The managing director is Klaus Gspan - according to Geisler, a proven expert in the field of road management.