Package for Fernpass
No tax money, only loans: state defends plan
600 million euros for the expansion of the Fernpass route: the opposition is alarmed, the black-red coalition is reassuring: taxpayers do not have to contribute directly to either the maintenance costs or the construction projects.
The provincial government is more convinced than ever of the necessity of the Fernpass package, including metering systems, noise protection measures, structural improvements and tunnel projects, emphasized Josef Geisler, the provincial governor responsible for this area, after the fact became known yesterday that €500 million is not enough for the Fernpass package: "The financing volume of the company is €600 million. This includes the investments as well as other ongoing operating expenses and financial reserves," LHStv.
The Fernpass package continues to take shape and I would like to make it clear once again: we are far from wanting to expand the Fernpass route to accommodate more traffic. The Fernpass package is a safety and congestion relief package. In addition, the 7.5-tonne driving ban is not in danger, as expert opinions also confirm.
LHStv. Josef Geisler
High maintenance costs for 75 bridges, six galleries, three tunnels
The necessary funds would not come from the state budget "and therefore not from tax revenue", but would be financed by means of loans. "These will then be repaid by the GmbH through toll revenues. Investments as well as current and future high maintenance costs are also financed in this way." The Fernpassstraße GmbH is responsible for this and will start work in March. The managing director is Klaus Gspan - according to Geisler, a proven expert in the field of road management.
No control by the state parliament
Green Party leader Gebi Mair and Liste Fritz-LA Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider are critical of the outsourcing to the company: "Another company that will evade any control by the provincial parliament by referring to the operational business," says the Fritz party leader.
Critical voices from the population
It is "unprecedented that a package of measures for transport infrastructure, which is not even supported by large sections of the population, is getting so out of hand before construction has even begun," says Neos party leader Birgit Obermüller. In view of other construction projects in the country, it is to be feared that the 600 million will not be the end of the line.
Alternative not expedient
"There are many solutions for an urgently needed better connection to the Außerfern region, and therefore to southern Germany, but LH Anton Mattle and his government team have chosen the worst option," commented FPÖ transport spokesperson Evelyn Achhorner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
