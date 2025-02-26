George Russell admits: “It feels different”

"Driving is the easiest part"

With Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Russell has a rookie as his team-mate this year, who raced straight to the first best time in the first test session in Bahrain. However, in addition to driving a Formula 1 car, the young Italian faces a number of other challenges, as Russell knows only too well: "Driving is the easiest part of the job. I think the whole thing around it, all the marketing activities, are the biggest difference from before. But when the rookies are in the car, they certainly feel comfortable."