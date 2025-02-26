Vorteilswelt
Unfamiliar situation

George Russell admits: “It feels different”

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 14:01

With the departure of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell has taken over the role of leader at Mercedes. A completely new situation for the Englishman ...

0 Kommentare

"Of course it feels different, because Lewis is such a great personality, both on and off the track," Speedweek.com quotes Russell as saying. "We all have fond memories of our time with Lewis, and I am also very grateful that I was able to learn so much alongside him for three years, but also that I was able to compete with him for three years."

Toto Wolff, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas (from left to right) (Bild: Mercedes AMG Petronas)
Toto Wolff, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas (from left to right)
(Bild: Mercedes AMG Petronas)

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari felt like the end of a chapter for the 27-year-old, but he is now looking forward to what lies ahead.

"Driving is the easiest part"
With Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Russell has a rookie as his team-mate this year, who raced straight to the first best time in the first test session in Bahrain. However, in addition to driving a Formula 1 car, the young Italian faces a number of other challenges, as Russell knows only too well: "Driving is the easiest part of the job. I think the whole thing around it, all the marketing activities, are the biggest difference from before. But when the rookies are in the car, they certainly feel comfortable."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
