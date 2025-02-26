Unfamiliar situation
George Russell admits: “It feels different”
With the departure of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell has taken over the role of leader at Mercedes. A completely new situation for the Englishman ...
"Of course it feels different, because Lewis is such a great personality, both on and off the track," Speedweek.com quotes Russell as saying. "We all have fond memories of our time with Lewis, and I am also very grateful that I was able to learn so much alongside him for three years, but also that I was able to compete with him for three years."
Hamilton's switch to Ferrari felt like the end of a chapter for the 27-year-old, but he is now looking forward to what lies ahead.
"Driving is the easiest part"
With Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Russell has a rookie as his team-mate this year, who raced straight to the first best time in the first test session in Bahrain. However, in addition to driving a Formula 1 car, the young Italian faces a number of other challenges, as Russell knows only too well: "Driving is the easiest part of the job. I think the whole thing around it, all the marketing activities, are the biggest difference from before. But when the rookies are in the car, they certainly feel comfortable."
