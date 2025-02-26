Premier League
The best! Glasner “already a legend”
The fans in south London are at Oliver Glasner's feet. After the 4:1 gala against Aston Villa, the 50-year-old is Crystal Palace's best coach of all time in terms of points average. There are calls for an immediate contract extension before the Premier League giants come knocking.
"Oliver Glasner is already a legend. We have to keep him. Whatever the cost. It won't be long before Man United or Chelsea come sniffing around." An excerpt from the Crystal Palace fan forums. Where supporters are getting nervous, putting pressure on club boss Steve Parish to tie the Austrian down long-term. Glasner's contract with the Eagles currently only runs until 2026, which is too short for everyone ...
Because the 50-year-old has won all hearts in south London. Most recently with the 4:1 gala against Aston Villa, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League. "The players knew exactly what to do, were aggressive, patient and never lost momentum. A great day," Glasner beamed. "The atmosphere was brilliant, the support great."
Best coach of all time
After two home defeats against Brentford and Everton, his troops also set Selhurst Park alight. Seven of the last nine competitive games have been won. Glasner's side are among the top five in the Premier League away table and are approaching single figures in the "real" league table. Light years away from relegation. And that's after a shake-up in the summer, with relatively modest opportunities.
Much, if not all, of the credit goes to Glasner. After 46 games, he is the most successful Palace coach of all time with a points average of 1.64, making stars like Roy Hodgson and Patrick Viera look old. Only Steve Bruce collected more points in 2001 (average 2.0) - but he only lasted 18 games. And that was in the second division. No comparison with Glasner, the legend ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.