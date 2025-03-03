Vorteilswelt
Solutions required

Poor care for pain patients in Austria

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 06:30

Around 1.8 million chronic pain patients in Austria continue to suffer from inadequate care. Time to do something about it! Experts are now calling for better care for those affected and are making it clear what needs to be done.

"Income poverty, low social status and a low level of education are key risk factors for chronic pain. They not only restrict the quality of life of those affected, but also make access to targeted treatment more difficult," explained Prof. Dr. Richard Crevenna, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and Occupational Medicine at MedUni Vienna and Vice President of the Austrian Pain Society.

Poorer access to therapy
Prof. Crevenna pointed out that regional differences further increase inequality: "People in rural regions often have poorer access to specialized pain therapies than those in urban centers. This exacerbates health inequality and significantly reduces the chances of receiving care." Comprehensive awareness campaigns are needed, the expert emphasized at a recent press conference.

Pain day at Vienna City Hall

  • More on the topic on March 7, 2025, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Vienna City Hall - Festsaal - entrance Lichtenfelsgasse 2.
  • Admission free!

Second opinion as a normal procedure
The opportunity to obtain a second medical opinion should be a natural part of medical care for all patients and should be covered by health insurance, the doctors explained. At present, this is not covered by health insurance and has to be paid for by a doctor of choice, which puts low-income patients in particular at a disadvantage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
