3.5 hours undiscovered
Girl (12) probably unharmed after skiing accident
Good news from the hospital in Innsbruck: the twelve-year-old girl who fell into a ditch in the St. Johann in Tirol ski resort in mid-February and remained undiscovered for hours is still on the road to recovery. She is also likely to remain unharmed.
At the beginning of the week, it had already been announced that the girl was no longer in acute mortal danger. Since then, the twelve-year-old's health has apparently continued to improve.
Girl now awake again
The patient is now awake, explained Johannes Schwamberger, spokesman for the Innsbruck clinic, to the APA on Wednesday. The further good news: it currently looks as though she will survive the accident without any major damage.
The German woman had been lying in a ditch for several hours with several broken bones and polytrauma. Her condition was considered critical for days - but there was a slight sigh of relief recently.
Father suddenly lost sight of daughter
The terrible accident happened on February 15. The twelve-year-old had been skiing down a red-marked slope in the St. Johann ski area together with her father (40). The man then lost sight of his daughter and, according to the police, thought she had gone to the lift.
When the girl did not reappear, the father frantically searched for his daughter himself. After this was unsuccessful, he raised the alarm. A major search operation was launched by St. Johann Mountain Rescue, the Alpine Police and the mountain railroad.
Girl lay in the ditch for three and a half hours
The missing girl was found around three and a half hours later by the emergency services "around 200 meters below the spot described by her father in a ditch covered in water, around 15 meters from the piste", the investigators continued at the time.
The seriously injured woman was severely hypothermic and not fully conscious. She was flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
