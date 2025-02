Fourth-division club causes amazement with Cup miracle

The sensational journey continues. AS Cannes have been unbeaten since October, are on course to win the league and are now in the cup semi-finals. "We're breaking the rules and we love it," announced coach Damien Ott proudly. "It's like a casino. We put everything on the table, we bet a lot to win a lot. At the moment, we're succeeding," said Ott, explaining his team's style of play.