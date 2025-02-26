Trouble over propaganda
Ceasefire stalls: Hamas and Israel draw closer
According to the militant Palestinian organization and Israeli media, Israel and Hamas have found a solution to the dispute over the continuation of the Gaza agreement. What a second phase of the ceasefire might look like has not yet been decided.
According to Hamas, the planned release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, which Israel suspended a few days ago, is to take place at the same time as the handover of further bodies of Israeli hostages. There was initially no official confirmation from Israel.
However, Israeli media quoted officials as saying that the exchange of the bodies for the Palestinian prisoners would take place on Wednesday via neighboring Egypt.
Hamas propaganda as a point of contention
Before things could go any further, the Palestinian terrorist organization would have to give assurances that it would refrain from the humiliating ceremonies involved in the release of Israeli hostages in future. This affects 602 Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to have been released on Saturday in exchange for six Israeli hostages.
The continuation of talks on the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war had stalled over the dispute. According to Hamas, it only wanted to continue negotiations once the prisoners had been released. The four bodies that are now to be handed over were originally due to be handed over to Israel on Thursday as part of the first phase of the agreement.
USA: Talks on phase two of ceasefire resume
According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Israeli representatives are now expected to attend talks on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip in the near future. "We are making a lot of progress," Witkoff said on Tuesday at an event organized by the American Jewish Committee in Washington. "Israel is sending a team as we speak."
The talks would take place "either in Doha or Cairo," Witkoff said. Egypt and Qatar were again involved in the negotiations as mediators. In January, Egypt, Qatar and the USA brokered an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after months of negotiations in an extraordinary case of cooperation between the government of then US President Joe Biden and the team of his successor Donald Trump.
As part of the agreement, which has been in force since January 19, Hamas has so far handed over a total of 25 living hostages - including the Austro-Israeli Tal Shoham - and four dead hostages to Israel, in return for which more than 1,100 Palestinians have been released from Israeli custody. The agreement stipulates that the first phase of the deal will end on Saturday. Negotiations on the further course of the ceasefire were actually due to begin at the beginning of February.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
