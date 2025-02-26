Ceasefire stalls: Hamas and Israel draw closer

As part of the agreement, which has been in force since January 19, Hamas has so far handed over a total of 25 living hostages - including the Austro-Israeli Tal Shoham - and four dead hostages to Israel, in return for which more than 1,100 Palestinians have been released from Israeli custody. The agreement stipulates that the first phase of the deal will end on Saturday. Negotiations on the further course of the ceasefire were actually due to begin at the beginning of February.